













Stranger Things will have its 80's-style animated series

According to information revealed by the Hollywood Reporter, this animation will have the soul of the cartoons of the eighties, precisely those that used to be broadcast during the decade of the eighties in the United States. The most classic examples are GI Joe, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Jem among others.

The issue here is that we don’t yet understand what the narrative touch will be or if it will be situated between the seasons. On the other hand, it is assumed that the animation has already been completed, but we do not have any other important details such as whether the original actors will lend their voices for the project.

Now, the studio in charge of the animation that will be exclusive to Netflix be flying bark. This team is based in Sydney, Australia and they have experienced people like Eric Robles (Fanboy and Chum Chum). Let’s not lose sight of the fact that the Duffer brothers will be the executive producers of the animated project.

When does Stranger Things season 5 come out?

Now that you know that an animation of this series is coming, the question you ask yourself is the classic when does season 5 of stranger things. According to the information available, the fifth season could arrive at the end of 2023.

In accordance with david harborthis year they should film, but it is also not confirmed that the script is ready, so all we have are mere speculations and various spin-offs, such as the stage play.

Far from the “Upside Down” we have the Duffer brothers working on The Talisman, Stephen King and Peter Straub’s version of Death Note. We will be aware of all the official information that comes out around this popular series. Does the project excite you? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.

