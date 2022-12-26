It was previously revealed that the brothers Duffercreators of stranger thingsthey had plans to make a spin-off of their successful series, and at this time it was revealed that we will be able to see this in an anime format that will be set in Tokyo.

The anime series will be called Stranger Things Tokyo, the first details of this will begin to circulate in early 2023. However, it has been reported that this installment has been in development for quite some time by now.

In addition, the project is known as “the first” spin-off of the famous Duffer brothers series. It seems that its duration will only cover around 6 hours. Y it will be a “independent” story of the original plot.

The description of the anime Stranger Things Tokyo is the next:

“An encounter in the Upside Down turns into a grand adventure for video game-loving twin brothers living on the outskirts of Tokyo in the 1980s.”

In this way, through the same universe we are bequeathed a story with different characters that will qualify the circumstances and provide us with A story with a new perspective.

Source: Netflix

Other formats in which the series is presented is in video games:

The video game with the same title and the delivery of Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales. Both are available as Netflix Games exclusives.

Why stranger things will it be adapted to anime?

The anime remains in a boom and after the successes of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and the saga of The Witcher it was only natural that this series would have its own installment at some point.

Also, at the beginning of 2022, the Duffer brothers agreed to spin-off projects with the platform.

The latest news from the series

It will have a fifth and final season, however, this it will be out until 2024. Filming will probably start in May 2023.

