It has just been revealed that the popular Netflix series, stranger things, will have a prequel. Despite the fact that his fame has been made with a television series, this new project will be a play. Its production will be in charge of a London company.

The name of the play will be Stranger Things: The First Shadow and it will take place in Hawkins in the year 1959. Although the group of teenage friends will not appear, we will see several of the adult characters when they were younger. This includes Jim Hopper, Bob Newby, and Joyce before they were married.

The synopsis of the play reads as follows: ‘Hawkins, 1959: a normal town with normal concerns. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister doesn’t take her radio show seriously, and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate so she can leave town. When the new student, Henry Creel, arrives, his family finds that it is not so easy to start over and that the shadows of the past have a long reach..

Stranger Things: The First Shadow will be created by a multi-award winning team in theatrical productions. Its objective will be to present a new panorama of this global phenomenon. In addition to ensuring that in this story fans will be able to find clues to its end. It should be noted that it will premiere at the Phoenix Theater in London Will they see it if they get the chance?

What happened to Stranger Things on Netflix?

After four very successful seasons, stranger things it is rapidly heading towards its end. PAt the moment it is not known when the fifth season will arrive, but it has already been announced that this will be the last. Some estimates indicate that we could have it by 2024.

Its creators, the Duffer brothers, shared that they are working on writing the scripts for the finale. So surely they are going to everything to start the recordings as soon as possible. After all, there are millions of fans waiting for how the story of Eleven and her friends will end. Are you fans of the franchise?

