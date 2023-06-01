A new one was shown during the Meta event trailer for Stranger Things VRcoming to Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest Pro in Fall 2023. You can watch the gameplay video below.

There official description reads: “Experience the world of Stranger Things from the never-before-seen perspective of Vecna, as he explores unknown realities, forms the hive mind, and enacts his plan for revenge against 11 and Hawkins. Players will invade the dreams and memories of fan-favorite characters and use telekinetic powers to possess minds and battle creatures, as Henry Creel’s transformation into Vecna ​​and its influence on the events of previous seasons is revealed.”

It is therefore a game in which we will take control of the villain of the situation, central to the events of season 4 of Stranger Things. Stranger Things VR is a game psychological horror made by Tender Claws for Netflix.

At the time of writing it is unclear if this is a Meta exclusive or if Stranger Things VR is also planned for other VR platforms, such as the PlayStation ones. We just have to wait for new announcements about it.

At the following address you can see the announcement trailer of 2022.