Netflix and the developers of Tender Claws have announced Stranger Things VRa spin-off of the famous television series in development for the “major virtual reality platforms” and with a launch period scheduled for end of 2023. The announcement was accompanied by the first official trailerwhich you can view in the player at the head of the news.

From the first official information we learn that in Stranger Things VR is a psychological action horror in which we will play as Vecnathe main antagonist of the last season of the television series, with the story that stands as a prequel to the facts narrated in Season 4.

Players will be tasked with “exploring unknown realities” and invading people’s minds, with the aim of obtaining revenge against Eleven and the city of Hawkins.

“Play as Vecna ​​in this new Stranger Things adventure in virtual reality. He becomes an explorer of unknown realities as you form the hive mind and tame the void. Invade minds and cause nightmares on your quest to take revenge on Eleven and Hawkins“, reads the description on the game’s official website.

“Stranger Things VR is a psychological horror / horror developed by Tender Claws and coming to major virtual reality platforms in winter 2023.“

More details on the game and the reference platforms will be revealed in the coming months. What do you think, did the first Stranger Things VR trailer impress you? Let us know in the comments.