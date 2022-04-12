Stranger Things will see the arrival today of the trailer officer of the fourth season: announced it Netflix on social media with the disturbing teaser you see below.

A few days after the new images of Stranger Things 4, the show created by the Duffer brothers will therefore return to show itself in videoand the news has already sparked the enthusiasm of the franchise’s many fans.

The Twitter ad shows a grandfather clock in Upside downthe parallel and alternative reality that characterizes the series and that often finds a way to invade our dimension.

As we know, the release of Stranger Things 4 is scheduled for May 27, but only for the first part: there will be a second one arriving on July 1, while the fifth and final season has already been confirmed.

