According to the actor David Harbour the fifth and final season of the TV series Stranger Things it will be bigger and more exciting than the others. Harbour, who plays policeman Jim Hopper in the series, made this promise during an interview with ComicBook, increasing fans’ anticipation.

Harbour’s words

A photo of David Harbour

During same interviewHarbor also let loose by promising sparks: “I’m about to make a bold statement. Every year it seems like the series is getting bigger and more exciting. With the final season, we have a big responsibility which is to hit the nail on the head So if we don’t succeed, as fans express all your anger. Write petitions. Go ahead, do it. Because next week I’m coming and I’m going to put my all into this thing.”

Harbor is no stranger to such bold statements. In the past he had expressed doubts about his career after the end of the series, but at the same time he had spoken of an ending that would have satisfied everyone.

There is no doubt that the Netflix series Stranger Things is currently one of the biggest productions in the TV series, with the various seasons having always shown enormous production levels. Who knows what awaits us for the fifth season at this point. There is a lot of curiosity, but we’ll see if it will be well repaid when it is made available on the video streaming service.