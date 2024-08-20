Millie Bobby Brown to direct film based on her own novel starring herself

Actress Millie Bobby Brown, known for her role in the series “Stranger Things”, will make a film based on her own book. About this reported Deadline portal.

According to the source, Millie will be adapting her novel Nineteen Steps for the screen, with herself playing the lead role. The film will be released by the streaming service Netflix.

Despite her very young age for film production – Brown turned 20 this year – this is not the first project she has released on the big screen. The film “Enola Holmes” was released earlier, in which the girl also acted as director, producer and performer of the leading role.

