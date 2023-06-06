













Stranger Things: Season 5 will be the graduation of several of its actors

The producer mentions that the fifth season of stranger things it will be a significant goodbye because of the company that the debutant actors involved and all the years they’ve grown up together on the hit show.

The producer opened up and talked about how it feels to have it so close to the end of stranger things:

“I’ve tried not to think about it or process how sad it’s going to be, obviously, but it’s going to be kind of a graduation for all of us, for the cast and a lot of the crew, too. For a long time, the same team has been working [el programa de Stranger Things] since the first season… So it’s going to be amazing and quite heavy, but a lot of fun, always”.

Source: Netflix

The last season of stranger things still in production but it has problems due to the writers’ strike that could delay the long-awaited premiere.

The title is an installment that narrates the development of the protagonists from their childhood to their adolescence in a world full of Sci Fi dangers, and in an eighties context very faithful to the original era.

We recommend: Stranger Things will have a prequel in the form of a play

Where can I watch Stranger Things?

the five seasons are available on netflix. Together they gather 34 chapters. The fifth season will get eight episodes which will make the series compile 42 chapters.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.