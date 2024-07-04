Now, there is also a confirmation on the status of projects : Filming is half completed.

There are many Netflix TV series that audiences around the world are eagerly awaiting and one of these is certainly Stranger Things: Season 5 – scheduled for 2025 – will be the last and promises to close the story in style.

What the Stranger Things Showrunner Said

“Week 24. Happy ‘half job done’ to the best cast and crew ever,” wrote the showrunner Ross Duffer on Instagramalongside a photo of the huge crew working on the series. In the video that follows the photo, Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler on the show, drops a marble into a bowl that marks the number of weeks of filming.

“Well, Finn, we are halfway there. You’re putting the ball in. How does it feel?” Duffer asks from behind the camera. “Exactly the same as before,” Wolfhard jokes.

Since 24 weeks have already passed, this means that Season 5 will run for 48 weeks in totalalmost a full year. “It takes a long time to write each season and a long time to shoot it,” Maya Hawke, who plays Robin Buckley, recently told the podcast Podcrushed. “We’re basically making eight movies.”

Speaking precisely of length of episodesremember that the fourth season of Stranger Things became famous for the length of the episodes: each episode lasted at least an hour and the finale reached the duration of two hours and 19 minutes. It is credible that the fifth season will not be less.

We know for sure that Stranger Things Season 5 will be “completely insane” and “out of control.”