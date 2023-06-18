Linda Hamilton will join the cast of Season 5 Of Stranger Things: Netflix announced it during the Tudum event, adding that the role of the actress will be very important in the context of the events that will conclude the story of the show.

Although the writers’ strike has slowed down the production of Stranger Things 5, the projects for the last season of the series are proceeding and Hamilton’s hiring appears entirely consistent with what the Duffer Brothers have done so far in terms of tributes to the cinema of the 80s.

In fact, we are talking about the iconic interpreter of Sarah Connor in the first two chapters of the Terminator saga and in the recent Terminator: Dark Fate, a film that unfortunately has not been able to revitalize the franchise.

As mentioned, Season 5 will be the last for Stranger Things and will conclude a plot that at the end of the fourth season has set the stage for an open confrontation between Eleven, her friends and the evil force that threatens to destroy Hawkins .

In any case, Netflix’s intention to produce one or more spin-offs of the show has already been revealed, although at the moment the plans in this sense are still shrouded in mystery and it is not known who the protagonists will be.