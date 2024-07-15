The official account of Netflix on Instagram he has just published a message which contains, in fact, the first video Of Stranger Things Season 5or at least from which we can glean something about the final season of the famous science fiction TV series.
This is a video that celebrates the work still in progress on the series, showing various moments behind the scenes but also what happens in front of the camera, in fact giving us the opportunity to see something of some scenes that will characterize the final season of Stranger Things.
“The greatest season yet,” reads the review, which simply collects some impressions and characteristics of Season 5, “it will be worth the wait”, “a half of the shooting“, are little clues that the authors are planting to relaunch the hype for this final season of the series.
A First Look at Stranger Things 5
“Check out this behind the scenes video on the creation of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things”, then invites Netflix, and you can see the video in question right below.
It is not easy to draw precise information from what is shown, but there are already interesting suggestions and possible perspectives on the course of events.
Let’s see the actors in action between the school of Hawkinsthe surrounding forest, the laboratories and various other settings that can give a first idea of what will be staged with Stranger Things Season 5, although the wait is still decidedly long.
A few days ago the authors updated us again on the state of filming, but this is the first time we see something more concrete and it is possible that a real trailer will arrive soon. In any case, the new season is postponed to 2025 along with many other series.
