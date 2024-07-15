The official account of Netflix on Instagram he has just published a message which contains, in fact, the first video Of Stranger Things Season 5or at least from which we can glean something about the final season of the famous science fiction TV series.

This is a video that celebrates the work still in progress on the series, showing various moments behind the scenes but also what happens in front of the camera, in fact giving us the opportunity to see something of some scenes that will characterize the final season of Stranger Things.

“The greatest season yet,” reads the review, which simply collects some impressions and characteristics of Season 5, “it will be worth the wait”, “a half of the shooting“, are little clues that the authors are planting to relaunch the hype for this final season of the series.