The third season of Stranger Things was the most exciting passage for many fans of the Netflix original show. Not only did the children grow up, but the threat level increased to unthinkable levels and the drama became more adult.

As we saw at the end of the third installment, the group of friends ended up separated and Jim Hopper inexplicably appeared in Russia. The expectations could not be higher from the fans, so Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) appeared on the CBC Radio show with Tom Power to reveal some details.

* In season 3, I was like, ‘this is the darkest season there will ever be, like exploding rats and all.’ But, really, season 4 is the darkest that has ever existed ”, leaving to the imagination the new obstacles that the protagonists will cross.

“Every year it is amplified. Every year it gets funnier and darker and sadder and everything. So I’m very excited for people to see it and we’re still filming it, ”were the actor’s last words about what’s to come.

The fourth season of Stranger Things is one of the most anticipated. Photo: Netflix

What can we expect from the fourth season?

In the last chapter of the third season we saw how the entire Byers family, accompanied by Eleven, move out of the Hawklins. Thus, new characters will appear to keep them company, without neglecting the history of the other boys in Hawkins.

Another of the stories that we will see will be the possible escape of Hopper from the Russian penitentiary and how he survived the outbreak. In addition, everything about the appearance of a new demogorgon will be known.

Stranger things 4 – release date

Initially, the fourth season of Stranger things was expected to premiere on Christmas 2020, but with the spread of COVID-19, the recording of the last episodes has been suspended and there are no further details about it.