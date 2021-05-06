Strangers things, one of the most successful series of Netflix, premiered the trailer for its fourth season, to the delight of fans of the production created by the brothers Duffer.

Although the filming of the story was affected by the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, the premiere of it was not canceled, as was believed in social networks.

Here’s all the details about Stranger Things Season 4, including a possible release date, trailer, cast, and synopsis.

Stranger things 4 – release date

The series was expected to premiere on Christmas 2020, but with the appearance of the coronavirus, the recordings of the last episodes were suspended, so it is likely that Strangers things 4 will launch in October 2021, as it was done with its first two seasons.

Stranger things 4 – trailer

Stranger things 4 – cast

Most of the actors from the third season continue in the new chapters:

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)

Noah Schnapp (Will)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike)

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin)

Caleb McLaughin (Lucas)

Winona Ryder (Joyce)

Sadie Sink (Max)

Charlie Heaton (Jonathan)

Natalia Dyer (Nancy)

Maya Hawke (Robin)

David Harbor (Hopper).

For its part, Brett gelman (Murray) and Priah Ferguson (Erica) go on to become series regular characters in this fourth season.

Stranger things 4 – what will happen in the new episodes?

In the last chapter of the third season, we saw how all the Byers family, accompanied by Eleven, move out of Hawkins. Thus, new characters will appear to keep them company, without neglecting the history of the other boys.

Another of the stories that we will see will be the possible escape of Hopper from the Russian penitentiary and how he survived the outbreak. In addition, everything about the appearance of a new demogorgon will be known.