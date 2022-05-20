There Season 4 from Stranger Things approaches with great strides, like those of a Demogorgon, and Netflix has seen fit to publish a video with the first eight minutes of the series.

Available starting May 27, Stranger Things 4 will pick up the events where we left them, with the bulk of the personages walked away from Hawkins and Sheriff Hopper disappeared.

The video with these first 8 minutes, however, focuses on the past rather than the future, retracing the story of Eleven and Dr. Brenner, who kept her imprisoned to conduct experiments on the Upside Down.

The sequences reveal a rather important background for the series, but did things go exactly as shown? We will surely find out in the new episodes of Stranger Things from May 27th.