Stranger Things has returned to Dead by Daylight.

The chapter, based on the Netflix series, includes The Demogorgon as a Killer, Nancy and Steve as Survivors, and the Underground Complex Map.

The game’s developer Behavior Interactive pulled this content from the game back in November 2021 due to an expiration of its licensing agreement with Netflix.

Dead by Daylight Stranger Things Trailer

Now, to celebrate Stranger Things Day, the characters and map return.

“We’re thrilled to renew this collaboration with Netflix, to bring back the Stranger Things Chapter, including the Underground Complex Map from the Hawkins National Laboratory, and the iconic Survivor duo composed of Nancy Wheeler, a tough aspiring journalist, and Steve Harrington, a former high school jock with a knack for finding trouble,” said Mathieu Côté, head of partnerships for Behavior.

“We hope players who didn’t get to experience Stranger Things will take full advantage of this gaming experience today.”

Further, all Stranger Things cosmetics will be back in the in-game store.

The Stranger Things chapter is now available to purchase across all platforms.

The game’s most recent collaboration was with Alien, adding the Xenomorph as a Killer and Ripley as a Survivor. There’s also the Nostromo Wreckage map, a rendition of the film’s iconic spaceship.

Fortnite also received a Stranger Things crossover, with Eleven available to purchase as a character skin – although it was only available to buy for just one day.