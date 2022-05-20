Madrid. Darker and more terrifying than previous seasons and with a strong smell of farewell, this is the fourth season of the series “Stranger Things”, which will premiere its first part on May 27 and which has been presented this Thursday in Madrid by two of its characters, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton.

“It’s darker and more terrifying. I think it’s definitely the scariest season. I remember that from the moment we read the scripts we realized that it was going to be intense”, Dyer -Nancy Wheeler in the series- told this Thursday at a press conference.

Netflix celebrated Wednesday night the premiere in Callao theaters in Madrid of the first episode of the season with the presence of the two actors, who have been part of the casting of the series since its premiere in 2016.

“It’s the biggest season. We have all grown. The fans have grown, the boys have grown, the story has grown. As Natalia has said, it is darker. The series has always been a love letter to cinema and, if the first season was reminiscent of ‘The Goonies’ or ‘Stand by me’, this one is more like ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street'”, said Heaton, Jonathan Byers in successful fiction.

The two years of filming (largely extended by the pandemic) and the more than eight hundred pages of script from the creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, have been transformed into a longer season than usual, with episodes of 70-80 minutes. (compared to the classic 50). The first part (a number of chapters not yet defined) will be available this Friday and the second will be released on July 1.

“It is the most developed season. We’re getting close to the end so with that in mind, this season starts to open the door to prepare for that end. It also opens a curtain to explain everything that has happened throughout the seasons in Hawkins (the small town where it takes place)”, added Heaton about this adventure and science fiction series that has launched Millie to stardom. Bobby Brown (Eleven, in the series).

The new season picks up six months after the battle at the mall. The group of friends is separated and at this moment a terrifying new supernatural threat emerges that represents a horrible mystery that, if they can solve, could put an end to the horrors of the “upside down”, the alternate reality that characterizes this series.

Since its premiere in 2016, “Stranger Things” has won more than 65 awards and is one of the most watched titles on Netflix. The third season accumulated 582 million hours of viewing in its first 28 days of release and is the third most watched fiction in the history of the platform, after the two seasons of “The Bridgertons”.

Despite the enormous expectation of the fans every time a new season arrives, Dyer and Heaton have assured that they try not to think about it and that the pressure is something that “goes from the outside in”, something that they cope with “the family ” that the entire team of the series has created, the actor has told.

“The Duffers are so good at writing, they’re fantastic writers who always get to amazing places. We love the story and the characters and we have a lot of confidence in the story they are creating,” added Dyer.

As already announced, this will be the penultimate season of the saga, which began set in the 80s, when a 12-year-old boy named Will Byers mysteriously disappears.; Soon after, Eleven, an apparently runaway girl with telekinetic powers, meets Will’s friends Mike, Dustin and Lucas and helps them in their search.

This was the starting point of a series that has created its own universe and that will end with a future fifth season, something that the actors prefer not to think about.

“It’s sad to think that the end is coming. I can’t imagine how I’m going to feel when we shoot the next season, knowing that every scene I shoot will be one less for the end,” Heaton lamented.