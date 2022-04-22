Stranger Things costs Netflix quite a bit. According to the Wall Street Journal, the streaming service paid $30 million per episode for the upcoming fourth season of the drama series. That equates to $270 million for the season.

By comparison, the 30 million per episode is double what HBO paid for the episodes of the final season of Game of Thrones. The amount is also a lot higher than the previous seasons of Stranger Things. Netflix would have paid less than ten million dollars for the episodes in the previous series. According to various other media, the streaming service does not want to confirm the amount of 30 million that the Wall Street Journal mentions in an article on Thursday.

It is possible that the costs for the fourth season have been so much higher due to the outbreak of the corona virus. Netflix stopped recording all series and films in mid-March 2020 and was only able to resume production of Stranger Things six months later. The young cast in particular has also started to earn quite a bit more because of the success of the series over the years.