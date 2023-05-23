Netflix seems to have other projects in development for Stranger Things on the videogames front, aware of not yet having fully exploited the potential of the TV series in this area and therefore thinking of a possible triple A game able to achieve the maximum possible result in the transposition process.

In a recent interview published by Edge, the vice president of Netflix, Leanne Loombe, pointed out that the company knows it has not yet exploited the maximum potential of the intellectual property in question, after two interesting but relatively small games such as Stranger Things 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game.

“As we grow to release new games and learn new things, we naturally find ourselves scaling projects towards more complex triple A experiencesthrough internal and external teams,” explained the Netflix executive.

“We have intellectual properties that can work very well with video games, but it’s still a matter of finding the right adaptation that can still be a good game,” Loombe also reported, then moving on to talk more specifically about the sci-fi series in question.

“You know, the Stranger Things games that we’ve done, for example, are great, but I don’t think we’ve gotten there yet. Stranger Things gamethe one that is most authentically connected to that universe and to those characters that fans love.” This seems to be a reference to a possible large project for Stranger Things, which could be in development given Netflix’s momentum towards video games given by the opening of the new special division.

In addition to the two games mentioned above, there is already a third project in the works called Stranger Things VR, for virtual reality which should arrive in the course of 2023.