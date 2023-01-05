By far one of the most liked shows last year was stranger things, specifically the fourth season of the series that was absent for three years due to the meddling of the pandemic. In spite of everything, people continued with the genuine affection that they have for it, especially with the attention paid to the four protagonists who started the story in 2016.

Thus, recently one of the protagonists gave something to talk about on social networks, Noah Schnappwho plays Will Byers. Confessing to his followers in TikTok that he is openly gay. He even mentions that he is very related to his character from his series, since he overflows with the feeling of wanting to confess his sexuality, something that did not happen in this last season.

This is what he told users about how his family took it:

When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know’

Remember that the character Will Byers He has found himself at a crossroads in the last season of the series, since he longs to confess to his friend Mike that he has feelings for him, something he’s not so sure about. Even throughout the season she hid a drawing, which remained a mystery for basically all the chapters.

