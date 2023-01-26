With 52 billion view minutes, Stranger Things of Netflix is ​​the most watched series in the USA of all the 2022 according to Nielsen data. Encanto, on the other hand, ranks first among streaming films with 27 billion minutes viewed.

Read below the top 15 most watched series on streaming platforms, including the sub-category for original and acquired content, as well as the most watched movies via streaming.

Most viewed streaming series in 2022

Stranger Things (Netflix) – 52 billion minutes NCIS (Netflix) – 38.1 billion minutes CoComelon (Netflix) – 37.8 billion minutes Ozark (Netflix) – 31.3 billion minutes Encanto (Disney+) – 27.4 billion minutes Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix) – 26.8 billion minutes Criminal Minds (Various) – 24.9 billion minutes Bluey (Disney+) – 21.1 billion minutes Gilmore Girls (Netflix) – 20.8 billion minutes Seinfeld (Netflix) – 19.3 billion minutes Supernatural (Netflix) – 18.8 billion minutes Wednesday (Netflix) – 18.6 billion minutes Heartland (Netflix) – 18 billion minutes Cobra Kai (Netflix) – 16.7 billion minutes The Simpsons (Disney+) – 15.9 billion minutes

Most Watched Streamed Series in 2022 (Originals)

Stranger Things (Netflix) – 52 billion minutes Ozark (Netflix) – 31.3 billion minutes Wednesday (Netflix) – 18.6 billion minutes Cobra Kai (Netflix) – 16.7 billion minutes Bridgerton (Netflix) – 14 billion minutes Virgin River (Netflix) – 13.6 billion minutes Dahmer (Netflix) – 13.4 billion minutes Love Is Blind (Netflix) – 13.1 billion minutes Inventing Anna (Netflix) – 12.9 billion minutes The Crown (Netflix) – 12.7 billion minutes The Boys (Prime Video) – 10.6 billion minutes Great British Baking Show (Netflix) – 10.6 billion minutes The Umbrella Academy (Netflix) – 10.5 billion minutes The Last Kingdom (Netflix) – 10.4 billion minutes The Rings of Power (Prime Video) – 9.4 billion minutes

Most viewed movies

Encanto (Disney+) – 27.4 billion minutes Red (Disney+) – 11.4 billion minutes Sing 2 (Netflix) – 11.3 billion minutes Moana (Disney+) – 8.6 billion minutes The Adam Project (Netflix) – 6.1 billion minutes Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+) – 5.7 billion minutes Don’t Look Up (Netflix) – 5.1 billion minutes Frozen (Disney+) – 5.1 billion minutes Luke (Disney+) – 4.97 billion minutes The Gray Man (Netflix) – 4.97 billion minutes Zootopia (Disney+) – 4.4 billion minutes Coco (Disney+) – 4.2 billion minutes Eternals (Disney+) – 4.2 billion minutes Frozen II (Disney+) – 4.2 billion minutes Uncharted (Netflix) – 4.2 billion minutes

Stranger Things is not only first, but also broke the record of 51.1 billion minutes of views recorded by The Office in 2020 thanks also to the pandemic. Among the original content, Ozarks it comes second with 31.3 billion minutes of views and Wednesday third with 18.6 billion minutes despite only being released in late November.

If Netflix dominates when it comes to TV series, Disney+ instead has achieved more success when it comes to movies. Particularly Enchanted has more than double the views of Red (also Disney+) and Sing 2, available on Netflix.