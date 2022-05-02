As a consequence of the crisis generated Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many film and television productions were delayed , among them, “Stranger things” However, in the timeline of the series not so much time will have elapsed, since this fourth season is set in the spring of 1986, so barely a year has passed since the third. This lapse of difference has caused the actors to distance themselves in age from the characters they play. They have all changed a lot since the first installment, released in 2016, when they were barely 12 years old, just like their roles in fiction.

Eleven – Millie Bobby Brown

The exact date of birth of the character is not known, but it is known that he came into the world in 1971, so if the first season was set in 1983, Eleven was 12 years old in the first part; 13, in season 2 (1984); and 14, at 3 (1985). Since installment 4 of “Stranger things” will be given in the spring of 1986, the character will be 15 years old.

For its part, Millie Bobby Brown will be 18 in real life, when the new chapters of the series are released.

Millie Bobby Brown is Eleven. Photo: Netflix Composition.

Mike Wheeler – Finn Wolfhard

Mike Wheeler was also born in 1971, so like Eleven, he was 12 years old when the series began; 13 in season 2; 14 in the third; and will be 15 years old in installment 4. For his part, the actor finn wolfhard He will be 19 years old when the fourth installment of “Stranger Things” is released, that is, four years older than his character.

Finn Wolfhard is Mike Wheeler. Photo: Netflix Composition.

Nancy Wheeler – Natalia Dyer

Mike’s older sister, Nancy, was a sophomore in high school during “Stranger Things” season 1, which placed her between the ages of 15 and 16 in the fall of 1983.

In the third season Nancy was 17 years old and in her last year of high school, so in the spring of 1986 of the fourth installment Nancy will be 18 years old. Natalia Dyer in real life he is 27 years old, approximately 9 years older than his character.

Natalia Dyer is Nancy Wheeler. Photo: Netflix Composition.

Dustin Henderson – Gaten Matarazzo

Dustin is the same age as Mike and Eleven, so we can count on him being 15 years old in the timeline in which “Stranger Things” season 4 takes place. but the actor Gaten Matarazzo he will also be 19 years old when season 4 premieres.

Gaten Matarazzo is Dustin Henderson. Photo: Netflix Composition.

YOU CAN SEE: “Stranger things”, the new Netflix “Elite”: why should it end in the 4th installment?

Will Byers – Noah Schnapp

Will Byers’s exact date of birth is known, since season 2 revealed that he was born on March 2, 1971. Thus, in the spring of 1986, he will be 15 years old. Noah Schnapp He is the actor closest to the age of his character, since when the fourth installment is released he will only add 17 years of life.

Noah Schnapp is Will Byers. Photo: Netflix Composition.

Jonathan Byers – Charlie Heaton

Will’s older brother, Jonathan Byers, goes to Nancy’s class. As revealed in the first installment, Jonathan is 16 years old in the fall of 1983, so he would have been born in the late summer or fall of 1967, which would justify him being 17 in seasons 2 and 3.

In the spring of 1986, during the fourth season, Jonathan will be an 18-year-old high school student. charlie heatonthe actor who gives him life, however, will be 28 years old when the fourth part of the series is released.

Charlie Heaton is Jonathan Byers. Photo: Netflix Composition.

Lucas Sinclair – Caleb McLaughlin

Like the rest of his friends, Lucas is also assumed to have been born in 1971, although the series has never officially stated his birthday. Thus, in season 4 he will be 15 years old. The actor Caleb McLaughlin who plays him will be 20 years old when season 4 of “Stranger things” begins,

Caleb McLaughlin is Lucas Sinclair. Photo: Netflix Composition.

Erica Sinclair – Priah Ferguson

The youngest character of the group and a favorite, Erica, the little sister of Lucas, will be about 11 years old in season 4 of “Stranger Things”. The actress who embodies her Priah Ferguson will be 15 years old when the most recent part is released.

Priah Ferguson is Erica Sinclair. Photo: Netflix Composition.

Steve Harrington – Joe Keery

Steve Harrington is a year older than Jonathan and Nancy, so he just graduated from high school in “Stranger Things” season 3. In the timeline of part four, Steve will be 19 years old; Joe Keerymeanwhile, will be 30 years old when season 4 of “Stranger Things” premieres.