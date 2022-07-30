The actor who played Eddie Munson in the fourth season of Stranger Things had the opportunity to perform on stage with metal legends Metallica during the Lollapalooza.

The day after that event, Netflix released a video portraying the actor Joseph Quinn in the backstage of the event where he has the opportunity to meet the members of the historic musical group.

The meeting seems to have come after a long journey, but in reality, not even a month has passed since the now iconic scene in which Eddie distract the Upside Down bats by playing Master of Puppets with Dustin at his side.

The video of the long-awaited meeting ends with the whole band that signs Quinn’s guitar. You can see the video in question below:

We remind you that both Volumes of the fourth season of Stranger Things are already available entirely on Netflix. Volume 1 was released on May 27, 2022 with seven episodeswhile Volume 2 was released on July 1, 2022 with the rest two episodes.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, the show is mainly set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana in the 1980s, and stars a group of boys struggling with some supernatural events caused by a parallel world called Sottosopra.

The main cast of Stranger Things season 4 is made up of Winona Ryder, David Harbor, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Brett Gelman, Priah Ferguson, Matthew Modine and Paul Reiser