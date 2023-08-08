













Stranger Things: creators confirm that Will will have a very important role in the last season









Each of the young people stranger things has undergone significant development. The series allowed us to accompany them on their way from the nuance of their personalities to the construction of their expressions, all polishing towards a stage of greater maturity.

Let’s remember that the cast of stranger things It began by introducing us to children who live in a very dangerous fictional world. And, they are currently teenagers who, although they continue on a path of self-discovery, already have more defined ideological and emotional pillars.

Of course, each one of the boys has particularities that helped us recognize them and empathize with them from different perspectives. One of the most interesting is Will, whose sexuality began to manifest and later his identity was presented more specifically.

“Will is used to being the little one, the introvert, the one being protected. […]So part of his journey, it’s not just sexuality, but also how he creates himself.”

After this it was confirmed that Will will have more focus on the fifth and final season of stranger things.

“Will really comes back into the spotlight in [la temporada] […]. This emotional arc for him is what we think is going to tie the whole series together.”

Ross commented, so it’s sure that their journey will be what ends up uniting the story in a sensitive way.

How many episodes does Stranger Things have?

all seasons of stranger things are available on Netflix. The four installments gather 34 episodes; with the first and third of eight chapters and the second and fourth of nine episodes.

The fifth season is rumored to be the last season and will arrive in 2025.

