Netflix announced that Stranger Things: The First Shadowa theatrical spin-off of the acclaimed TV show, will make its stage debut at Phoenix Theatre Of London during this year. The screenplay was written by the writer and co-producer of the series Kate Trefry and the show will be directed by Stephen Daldry in collaboration with Justin Martin.

The story will be set in Hawkins in 1959, and will see some characters from appear on stage Stranger Things still at a young age. Among them they certainly stand out Jim Hopper, Bob Newby, Joyce Maldonado (is the maiden name of the mother of Will). Tickets for the first theatrical performance, produced by Netflix in collaboration with Sonia Friedman Productions, will go on sale starting this spring. Brothers Duffercreators of the TV series, have contributed as creative producers.

“We are enthusiastic about the work done with Stranger Things: The First Shadowthe brothers said Duffer. “Collaborate with a brilliant person like Stephen Daldry it was really inspirational, e Kate Trefry he has written a screenplay that is at once amazing, frightening and genuine. Fans will meet new characters but also some old acquaintances, thanks to a story set in the past but which lays the foundations for the future seen in Stranger Things“.