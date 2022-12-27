series of stranger things it became an instant classic since its premiere six years ago, and this has led its fans to be aware of all the products that come out of the franchise. Clearly, Netflix It has missed the opportunity to get spin offs to make more profits, something that apparently will change in a short time.

According to what the media known as What’s on Netflix, said new product would be something called Stranger Things: Tokyo. Program that would have Japanese animation and that has been thinking since the year 2021. This will narrate a story lasting six hours, although it is not spoken if the plot will be completely new or something related to the series.

This would be the synopsis of the show:

An encounter with the world of Upside Down (Upside Down in English) becomes a great adventure for twin brothers who love video games on the outskirts of Tokyo in the 1980s.

Beyond this information, it has not been fully confirmed if the project is a reality, but given the evidence, it is possible that it is quite credible that stranger things want to expand to other horizons. The clearest proof of all this is that the following season will be the last in the saga, so more brand projects should emerge.

Remember that seasons 1-4 are available on Netflix.

Via: What’s on Netflix

Editor’s note: Undoubtedly, the series has to be expanded, because if its success is cut short at its peak, it will be a big mistake. For that same reason, some video games in the saga like the VR one are already on the way.