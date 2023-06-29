













Stranger Things and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will have an epic crossover and here’s a preview | EarthGamer







Among them that the Ninja Turtles will appear as they did in the original comic from Mirage Studios. This is an allusion to when Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird created them.

That was in 1984, which is very close to the first season of stranger things beginning in November 1983.

We recommend: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will have DLC with everything and Usagi Yojimbo.

The main cover of this comic shows the boys from the series roaming the streets while the Ninja Turtles are in the sewers.

In charge of the story of this crossover is Cameron Chittock from mapmakers, and has the support of Fero Pe, who is responsible for the art. The plot is focused on teenagers.

Fountain: IDW Publishing/Dark Horse Comics.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Stranger Things #1 It will go on sale on July 12, 2023 and will have a suggested price of $3.99 dollars, just over $68 Mexican pesos.

Regarding the story Eleven, Max, Dustin, Mike, Will and Lucas hope to have a fun and smooth trip to New York City.

Especially since it’s not Hawkins but they find a kind of hybrid of MOUSERs and Demogods quite threatening.

Fountain: IDW Publishing/Dark Horse Comics.

Lucky for the boys stranger things the Ninja Turtles spring into action. This is how Eleven and company meet Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael.

Fountain: IDW Publishing/Dark Horse Comics.

Fountain: IDW Publishing/Dark Horse Comics.

According to Chittock, he has loved the Ninja Turtles for as long as he can remember them, and that the way the Duffer brothers’ Netflix series is set up seems to have always existed.

Cameron Chittock says it gives him a “surreal thrill” to put these series together in a comic.

With details by ComicBook. Apart from stranger things and the Ninja Turtles we have more geeky information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)