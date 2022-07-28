With its fourth full season already in Netflix“stranger things” has left several loose ends that viewers hope to see resolved in the next installment. For now, fans have taken advantage of the arrival of Noah Schnapp (Will) in Peru to review the episodes of the series. When you hit play you might want to pay a little attention to some of his scenes.

As reported by various international media, such as Screen Rant, some people have noticed that a sequence from the first part of the show would have been left out of the cut, due to the behavior of one of its heroes, and it is likely that you have not noticed.

What was it like and where did it come from?

In the first cycle ofstranger things”, Nancy Y Steve they had a budding romance, in the midst of the first disappearances in Hawkins. So, surely you remember that Barb was in the pool while her best friend went up to her crush room. That’s when we discovered that Jonathan he spied on them with his camera from the bushes.

According to the aforementioned medium, the modification is that, initially, Joyce’s son took a photo of Nancy when she undressed. However, with the supposed cropping, the frame no longer reveals this invasion of privacy, but instead moves forward a few frames.

Although the change may seem small, this only confirms a very particular fact: the content premiered in streaming can change on the fly.

In fact, it was previously reported that season 4 premiered on Netflix without the finished visual effects and this could only be noticed by those who saw the new chapters at dawn.

On Monday, July 25, actor Joseph Quinn had an interview with Jimmy Fallon in the US, where he said that when he arrived at the Immigration office he was detained by security agents. “They took me away from the passengers, put me in an office and sat me down at a desk. Someone asked me what I was doing in the United States and I replied that I was coming to ‘The Tonight Show’. They didn’t believe me, at least not until someone else recognized me and said, ‘Hey, leave Eddie alone. He is the one from ‘Stranger things’”. According to Quinn, the guard asked him if he was coming back for season five, to which he replied that he didn’t know. After this they gave him his passport and he was able to continue on his way.