It’s just that the way he did it is a little different than anyone would have expected. What happens is that he compared the cockpit of the race car with that of the fighter jets that Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, who is played by Tom Cruise, pilots.

Harbour, who plays Commissioner Jim Hopper in stranger thingscommented ‘what is that Archie in the [coche]super uncomfortable, with high Gs, nausea, at 200 km/h…’.

He is referring to Archie Madekwe, who gives life to the protagonist of the movie Grand TouringJann Mardenborough.

Then he highlighted ‘so it’s a fair comparison. I dont know how it is [el director de Maverick] Joseph Kosinski, but I’m sure he wanted the same thing’.

Top Gun: Maverickwhich is directed by Kosinski, had its premiere in May 2022. The actor from Grand Touring and stranger things added ‘we just need to make it have a real feeling’.

For many, the idea of ​​real vehicles at breakneck speed with the highest technology is easy to think of in the Cruise movie.

All it would take is combat but the David Harbor analogy rings true and we’ll see it in action next month.

Grand Touring It is a completely finished film and its premiere will be on August 11, 2023. After this film, no other Harbor projects are known.

The two productions in which he is involved, the fifth season of stranger things from Netflix, and thunderbolts from Marvel Studios, are being held indefinitely.

Firstly due to the Hollywood writers’ strike and secondly due to the strike of actors and actresses that started recently.

Apart from Grand Touring We have more movie information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

