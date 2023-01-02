After a fantastic fourth season, we are all looking forward to the premiere of the fifth and final season of stranger things. Although at the moment there are not many details about it, Noah Schnapp, actor of the series, has been given the task of talking about the expected conclusion.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Schnapp, who is in charge of playing Will Byers, pointed out that the ending is “perfect,” and something all fans will appreciate. This was what he commented:

“I can only tell you that I am very, very excited for what is to come. I think [los hermanos Duffer] they did a great job with the character of Will this season and beautifully addressed everything they needed to. The way they’re going to wrap up the show is just perfect: the story started with Will and it will end with Will.”

Sure, Schapp talks only about his character. However, considering the hell Will has been subjected to throughout the series, It seems that we will finally see this young man get some peace, and have the life that was taken from him as a child.. Now we can only wait to see the conclusion of the rest of the cast.

On related topics, an anime of stranger things It would already be in development. Similarly, the actor in the series works in a horror game.

Editor’s Note:

Will Byers has been a character who shone in the first and second seasons, but has not had something important in the rest of the series. In this way, the end will be the last chance for us to see something interesting from him.

Via: Forbes