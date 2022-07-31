The character Eddie (played by Joseph Quinn) closed the fourth season of Stranger Things blasting off. With his guitar he brought Master of Puppets from Metallica. The scene did not go unnoticed and spread like wildfire on social media. And that also reached Metallica itself. Earlier they announced online that they are very impressed with the actor’s talent. When the band played at Lollapalooza (a Chicago festival), the musicians really expressed their amazement. They invited Joseph Quinn backstage to jam together. Of course missing Master of Puppets not on the set list.
The video shows the Metallica band members having a musical moment with the Stranger Things-actor. Joseph doesn’t seem to disappoint when drummer Lars Ulrich says, “We now have five band members.” But the best of all came last. Metallica put their signatures on the guitar with which the actor played the famous scene.
