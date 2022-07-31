The character Eddie (played by Joseph Quinn) closed the fourth season of Stranger Things blasting off. With his guitar he brought Master of Puppets from Metallica. The scene did not go unnoticed and spread like wildfire on social media. And that also reached Metallica itself. Earlier they announced online that they are very impressed with the actor’s talent. When the band played at Lollapalooza (a Chicago festival), the musicians really expressed their amazement. They invited Joseph Quinn backstage to jam together. Of course missing Master of Puppets not on the set list.