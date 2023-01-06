A coming out via social media. Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp is gay. Very popular among young people, Noah plays the character of Will in the very popular Netflix series. The actor came out on TikTok by publicly revealing his homosexuality. In a heartfelt video, he revealed his sexual preferences about him and revealed that he managed to tell everyone he was gay after being afraid of him for 18 years.

“When I finally told my friends and family that I was gay after being terrified of it for 18 years, their reaction was, ‘We knew it.’ A very touching message from him, which despite a lot of irony tells how this boy has finally stopped pretending, starting to live his life and his sexuality without fear of the judgment of others.

“Guess I’m more like Will than I thought,” Noah later wrote as a comment to his TikTok video, referring to the homosexuality of the character he plays in the series. Many comments of affection to the actor. In the fifth season of Stranger Things, the filming of which will begin in May, the topic of Will’s sexuality will be addressed even more openly.