Stranger Things 5which is the fifth and final season of the series Netflixwill be built around the ideas developed for the second season. To say it were the authors, the Duffer Brothers, who are currently writing the screenplay.

Duffer Brothers: “The success of season 1 scared us, plus we knew we had to build a bigger world, which would continue. But it was just too much: five or ten times more ideas than we needed. For the fifth season we are taking inspired by many of the great ideas of the second season… A lot of the elements of the finale are based on things that we thought would be in the second season.”

If you recall, Stranger Things season 2 told of Eleven’s past in Hawkins’ laboratory, as well as Will Byers’ (Noah Schnapp) difficulties in returning to the real world after being trapped in the Upside Down, as well as his connection to the Mind Flyer.

The fourth season ended leaving many questions open, which we imagine will be closed in Stranger Things 5. At this point we just have to wait to find out more, although we imagine that the release of the series will not be soon, considering that it is still being written.