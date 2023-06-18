Shortly after the closure of the event, during the Tudum Of Netflix an interesting announcement has been made regarding the cast of Season 5 of Stranger Things. Indeed, it has been revealed that during the latter will also be present among the actors Linda Hamiltonno less than the Sarah Connor of the film series terminators.

His presence is perfectly in line with the standards of the serieswhich since its inception have focused heavily on the nostalgia effect and on the presence of elements (whether they are actors, songs, places or objects) that strongly refer to the pop culture of the 80s.

We don’t know how much the actress will be present in the various episodes, or how decisive her role will be, however seeing her on the screen will certainly make all fans very happy.

Linda Hamilton has been “keeping busy” professionally speaking for the past few years as well between TV and cinemaeven returning right on the set of Terminator in 2019 with Terminator – Dark Fate (on the occasion of which he also participated as a guest at Comic-Con International in San Diego), with Resident Alien two years ago, and with the miniseries on Netflix this year Arnoldby Leslie Chilcott dedicated to Arnold Schwartzenegger, where our beloved Sarah Connor certainly could not miss.