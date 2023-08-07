Stranger Things 5that is, the last season of the popular Netflix TV series, will see Will Byers rise to the limelight as one of the central elements of the story that will come to an end.

The character played by Noah Schnapp is actually one of the main ones from the beginning, especially as regards the first two seasons, but later he ended up a bit on the sidelines of the action. This is also because in the most recent stages he has gone through a complicated period, with the need to find his own space in the dynamics of friendship and family that characterize the entire cast of characters.

However, Will will return to center stage in Season 5 of Stranger Things, as reported by the creators, Matt and Ross Duffer: “Will will really take the center stage again in season 5,” Ross Duffer told Variety. “His emotional arc is one that we hope holds the entire series together. Will was the smallest, the introvert, the one who needed to be protected. So a big part of his journey is Will reaching his young individual form, and it’s not just sexual.”