'Stranger Things 5' confirmed the start of filming with a photo of the entire cast. However, the actor's absence Eduardo Franco He attracted attention, since his character is one of those who provided camaraderie and comedy in the fourth season. Although Netflix and creators Matt and Ross Duffer have not commented on his departure, the actor confirmed it in an interview.

Argyle, the character played by Eduardo Franco in 'Stranger Things', will not continue in the last season, according to what the actor said for the Steve Varley Show. As is known, Argyle was one of the best friends of Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) and Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), who became close after facing Vecna's (Jamie Campbell) monsters in the fourth installment.

Why won't Argyle continue in 'Stranger Things 5'?

The actor Eduardo Franco, 29 years old, confirmed in a relaxed manner that he will no longer participate in this last season. Likewise, Franco thanked the fans for their concern and love for the character. “It's good to hear there's some concern. But yeah, I never got a phone call, so yeah, I think that's it,” he said.

Who was Argyle in 'Stranger Things'?

Argyle won the hearts of fans by appearing in his 'Pizza Surfer Boy' van in the fourth season of 'Stranger Things', in which he joins his friend Jonathan Byers on various adventures. Besides, Eduardo Franco He brought humor to the series and at the same time supported the main group in their battle against the powerful enemy, Vecna.

What will be the plot of 'Stranger Things 5'?

The opening episode of the final season will be titled 'Chapter One: The Crawl' and will be available on Netflix on the same day as most of the other episodes. In addition, Matt Duffer, creator of the series, commented that this season will be shorter than previous ones and its ending will be in the style of 'The Return of the King', since it will mark the return of Jim Hopper (David Harbor).

Jim Hopper will be part of this final season of 'Stranger Things 5'. / Photo: Netflix capture

