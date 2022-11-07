Work on the fifth and final season of the series Netflix for excellence, Stranger Thingsare in full development and here is the official Facebook page of the production publishes a photo of the script of the first episode.

Thanks to the photo we know the title of the first episode of the season which should be eight episodes, according to the tweet of the production that has published a blackboard (currently empty) with eight columns and related episodes mentioned above.

The title of the first episode will be “Chapter One: CrawlAnd most likely, according to the theories of the fans who in recent months have stormed the web with inferences and suppositions, sometimes interesting should consider the villain of the situation or Vecna ​​who should recover from the blow suffered in the last season. On the other hand, many expect a season with dark tones, with strong changes within the relationships between the protagonists and that the central role of Eleven it will then be questioned. Others side with a tragic ending with the death of one or more of the main characters and of Eleven herself who could sacrifice herself for the group and for the world itself. Finally, there are those who risk the return of Eddiea character known and passed away during the fourth season but who has engraved his name in the minds and hearts of the fans.