The production of Stranger Things 5what should be the last season of the famous Netflix TV series, has currently been interrupted because of the strike of screenwriters and various workers in the film and television industry.

THE Duffer Brothers have sent a message through the official Twitter account of the series, confirming that, although the works are well underway, they cannot continue during the strike.

“This is where the Duffers speak, the writing doesn’t stop when we start shooting. While we are all excited to begin production with our fantastic cast and crew, it is not possible to do this during this strike”, the message reads, “We hope that a fair agreement can be reached so that we can return to work. Until then, I’m over and out.”

The Duffers confirm the support for the event underway, called by the Writers Guild of America, which has led to a major strike that is effectively blocking work in Hollywood on numerous productions. Considering the importance of many of these, the WGA’s initiative is likely having a major effect, making things easier to find an agreement on more appropriate treatment of these workers.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things is still the most watched series in the USA in 2022 and the title of the first episode had meanwhile been revealed on the new series.