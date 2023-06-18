The new season of “Stranger things” will bring many news for his fans around the world, since it was confirmed that Linda Hamiltonthe remembered Sarah Connor from the “Terminator” saga, will be part of the cast, as she herself confirmed during the TUDUM 2023event organized by Netflix to announce their new projects, surprises, among other things, and which, for this year, took place in Brazil.

YOU CAN SEE: “Avatar: The Last Airbender”: when does it premiere and where to see the series?

“I’m Linda Hamilton and I’m very excited to share this news with you. I’m going to join the cast of ‘Stranger things 5’, I don’t know how I’ll do it being a fan and an actress at the same time, but I’ll see how I do it”, revealed the actress in a video that was broadcast during the event.

Who is Linda Hamilton, the new actress of “Stranger things 5”?

Hamilton, who is currently 66 years old, is remembered for her role as Sarah Connor in the “Terminator” saga, where she shared the cast with Arnold Schwarzenegger. In addition, due to the success of the films directed by James Cameron, he was able to have the opportunity to belong to many other productions, such as “Black moon rising”, the “Beauty and the Beast” series in 1987, “The secret life of girls”, “Defiance”, among others.

Linda Hamilton played the rude Sarah Connor in the “Terminator” saga, which began in 1984. Photo: Metro Goldwyn Mayer

What role will Linda Hamilton have in the new season of “Stranger things”?

Although its presence in the latest installment of the famous Netflix series has already been confirmed, the truth is that details about the character that Linda Hamilton will play have not yet been revealed, so we can only pay close attention to the news that it broadcasts. the giant streaming platform.

YOU CAN SEE: “One Piece”: when will the live action of Eiichiro Oda’s famous manga be released?

When will “Stranger things 5” be released?

The last season of the series created and directed by brothers Matt and Ross Duffer does not yet have a confirmed release date, however, it is known from different information that it could premiere between 2024 and 2025.

This delay, which has made all fans of the story desperate, was due to the strike of the Writers Guild of America, which the production technical team joined, paralyzing the development of the scripts.

#Stranger #Linda #Hamilton #part #cast #season