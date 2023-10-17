Stranger Things 5: filming is ready to start as soon as possible

Producer Shawn Levy updates on the status of work on the Season 5 Of Stranger Thingsreporting that the filming is ready to go the “as soon as possible”, still without a precise time reference but it now seems without particular obstacles ahead.

In fact, work on the series had completely stopped due to the wide range strike which involved various workers in the cinema and TV sector, but now that the issue seems to have been resolved, at least to a large extent, the work should restart with particular speed.

“I can say that we hope to start shooting as soon as possible,” explained Levy, producer of the Netflix TV series, to The Wrap, without therefore reporting precise information but still giving an optimistic impression of the situation.

“We are busy on several fronts because we also have it theathral show opening in London soon, everything is fantastic”, reported the producer, explaining that in any case everyone is “ready to move forward, both our cast and our crew”, also explaining how the return to work is particularly awaited by everyone because many have had their salaries blocked since the unrest began.