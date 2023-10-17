Stranger Things 5: filming is ready to start as soon as possible

Producer Shawn Levy updates on the status of work on the Season 5 Of Stranger Thingsreporting that the filming is ready to go the “as soon as possible”, still without a precise time reference but it now seems without particular obstacles ahead.
In fact, work on the series had completely stopped due to the wide range strike which involved various workers in the cinema and TV sector, but now that the issue seems to have been resolved, at least to a large extent, the work should restart with particular speed.
“I can say that we hope to start shooting as soon as possible,” explained Levy, producer of the Netflix TV series, to The Wrap, without therefore reporting precise information but still giving an optimistic impression of the situation.
“We are busy on several fronts because we also have it theathral show opening in London soon, everything is fantastic”, reported the producer, explaining that in any case everyone is “ready to move forward, both our cast and our crew”, also explaining how the return to work is particularly awaited by everyone because many have had their salaries blocked since the unrest began.
The long strike seems to be over
The strike of screenwriters, authors and various operators, promoted by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA unions, lasted for almost five months but the issue should have been resolved with a new agreement, at least as far as the screenwriters are concerned.
There are still various issues to be resolved, so there remains a climate of uncertainty throughout the area in question, but in the meantime, work on Stranger Things: Season 5 seems ready to restart and we are now awaiting updates on the possible release. We recently learned that Linda Hamilton has joined the cast of the Netflix series.
