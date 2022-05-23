On Friday, May 27, it finally opens Stranger Things 4. After a long wait, the fans of the boys from hawkins finally they will be able to know the next step in their history. Of course Netflix you know there is a lot of hype and gives us a final trailer that will make you want to see it.

From the beginning there are indications that this could be one of the most action-packed seasons of Stranger Things. We see a sort of palace inside the ‘other side’ and the older boys in battle-ready looks. Not to mention hopperwho appears to be in the midst of an escape attempt from the Russian prison where he is being held.

Details about its plot are still vague. However, it seems that the protagonists will spend a lot of time inside the other side. We can even believe that they will be on some kind of simultaneous mission in the normal world. We’ll have to find our answers in Stranger Things 4 when it premieres.

Of course not everything will be action. We also get little glimpses of some moments of relative normality for our protagonists. From school cheer shows to nostalgic trips to the roller rink. Stranger Things 4 will continue to unlock eighties memories in its viewers.

There is relatively little left for the premiere of the first part of Stranger Things 4. Let’s remember that Netflix decided to split this season into two. That May 27 we will have one half and from next July 1 the other will arrive. It will be worth the wait?

This is what we know about Stranger Things 4

The final trailer gives us several glimpses of action scenes, but still doesn’t give us much of a clue as to what’s going to happen. The only thing we know for sure is that the events of Stranger Things 4 takes place three months after the well-known battle of Starcourt.

It is also important to remember that Will and Eleven had to go to California to have a new life. This marks the group apart for the first time, but a new mystery brings them back together. Although it is clear that the horrors will not end here.

Source: Netflix

According to the creators of the series, this season will be the penultimate. Perhaps that is why the tone already feels a bit more serious and it seems that there will be many things at stake. It is possible that at the end of Stranger Things 4 we will not have our protagonists very well standing. What do you expect from this season?

