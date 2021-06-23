Stranger things season four it is, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated continuations of the year. Currently, the successful production of Netflix still in process. This has not prevented certain data from being disclosed.

In that sense, Collider spoke with David Harbor, officer Hopper in the fiction, who gave some details about his character. “It has been, as we have seen, in this Russian prison, so we have to reinvent it in a sense. He has to be reborn from what he had become, and we had always planned this kind of resurrection of Gandalf dying and rising. I’m really interested in this revival of him. “

However, that was not the only thing fans have paid attention to. When the 46-year-old actor was asked about how this season compared to previous ones, Harbor said something that has sparked different issues.

“It’s bigger, that’s the first thing. In scope, in scale, even in the idea that we are no longer in Hawkins. We, locally, are bigger. We are introducing new things, but we are also adjusting and finishing in a certain direction so that it has a clear, clean, specific and defined ending at some point, which I cannot speak about ”.

With this, the hypotheses suggest that the fourth installment of Stranger things would start a cycle that will bring viewers closer to the final stage of the series. It should be clarified that this is not synonymous with the fact that it will take place in the short term. In fact, there is still a long way to go. However, the creators have a very clear concept.

“The fourth season will not be the end. We know what the end is and we know when it is. (The pandemic) has given us time to look ahead, to find out what is best for the series. Starting to fill in that gave us a better idea of ​​how much time we need to tell that story, “explained the creator of the series, Ross Duffer, to The Hollywood Reporter some time ago.