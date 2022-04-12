With three seasons on top, “stranger things”, series created by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, is close to launching its fourth installment. Expectations are high and production knows it. Ahead of its premiere, they decided to release the latest trailer, further raising the hype.

It should be noted that the last chapter arrived in mid-2019, so fans had to wait a long time. Now, your patience is being rewarded with an adrenaline-pumping trailer and exciting plot details.

May 27.

This time, Eleven, Mike, Will and the other children of Hawkins will come together again to face a new threat that could end the status quo of their world. On the other hand, Jim Hopper appears disoriented after escaping from the Russian military headquarters.

The last few minutes show us a new creature about which more information is unknown. However, it is anticipated that he will be the main responsible for the invasion and war against humanity.

When does it premiere on Netflix?

The fourth season of “Stranger things” will be divided into two parts that will be released on May 27 and July 1, 2022, respectively. Both will arrive on Netflix, the only streaming platform that will have it available in its catalog.