From the final chapter of the third season of Stranger things, many fans are looking forward to the arrival of the fourth installment of the show, which will have to explain what happened to Eleven after her departure from Hawkins.

Now, after several months of waiting, Netflix has finally shared a new teaser of what we will see in the next season of the hit science fiction series.

In the video shown, you can see Eleven inside a laboratory and other children separated in spacious rooms. This premise suggests that the protagonist could have been captured again once she left her town.

However, you will only have to wait for more advances in the program to know what the duffer brothers They have it prepared for fans of the franchise.

What can we expect from the fourth season?

In the last chapter of the third season, we saw how all the Byers family, accompanied by Eleven, move out of Hawkins. Thus, new characters will appear to keep them company, without neglecting the history of the other boys.

Another story that we will see will be the possible escape of Hopper from the Russian penitentiary and how he survived the outbreak. In addition, everything about the appearance of a new demogorgon will be known.

Stranger things 4 – release date

Initially it was expected that the Stranger things season four It will premiere on Christmas 2020, but with the spread of COVID-19, there is still no exact date for its launch.