From the final chapter of the third season of Stranger things, many fans are looking forward to the arrival of the fourth installment of the show that will explain what happened to Eleven after his departure from Hawkins.

The series has had several delays in its launch in Netflix due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it is known that the program is still in full swing, after some images have been leaked on social networks.

According to photos shared by Twitter user Stranger News 11, several houses in a small town can be seen wrapped in thick black branches.

Photos from the filming of Stranger things 4. Photo: Christopher Oquendo

Under this premise, it can be understood that the place is dominated by the upside down, same place where Will Byers was trapped for several days.

Also, many netizens commented on Twitter that they were relieved that the production of Stranger thing 4 is still underway after several delays.

What can we expect from the fourth season?

In the last chapter of the third season we saw how the entire Byers family, accompanied by Eleven, move out of Hawkins. Thus, new characters will appear that will keep them company, without neglecting the history of the other boys in the town.

Another story that we will see will be the possible escape of Hopper from the Russian penitentiary and how he survived the outbreak. In addition, everything will be known about the appearance of a new demogorgon.

Stranger things 4 – release date

Initially it was expected that the Stranger things season four debuts on Christmas 2020, but with the spread of COVID-19, there is no exact release date yet.