The waiting for the Stranger Things Season 4. After mysterious countdown Published on YouTube and on all social networks, it is finally The new Stranger Things Season 4 trailer is available.

The mysterious countdown that started yesterday had made the most avid fans of the series suspicious (we talked about it in this article). The live streaming, in fact, framed a clock that marked a countdown, but now the mystery is finally revealed: Stranger Things has just released a new official trailer for the Season 4.

Stranger Things, in fact, returns to the small screen later three years of waiting. The series had left viewers in suspense after that the protagonists had separated. In fact, Joyce, Will, Jonathan and Eleven said goodbye to their friends and moved to a city far from Hawkinswith the girl still unable to use her powers.

To make matters worse, Hopper he does not appear to have died heroically, although a trailer released sometime after the end of the third season revealed an interesting detail.

Stranger Things is set in the mythical 80s and tells the story of a group of friends who suddenly lose a member of the group. The small Will Byers, in fact, he disappears under mysterious circumstances and the kids, together with a group of adults, will have to understand what lies behind Will’s disappearance. At the same time, however, another girl named appears Elevenendowed with mysterious magical powers.

Therefore, Stranger Things returns after three years with the fourth season and it will be interesting to understand how the protagonists will come together and how they will manage to defeat the danger that looms not just on Hawkins, but all over the world. We remind you that Season 4 of Stranger Things is getting closer and closer and, for this reason, Netflix he decided to show us some interesting shots.