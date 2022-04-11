The release of season number 4 of Stranger Things is almost upon us and in the past few minutes Netflix has launched a mysterious countdown on the official YouTube channel of the series which ends tomorrow.

In particular, it is a live streaming that frames a clock that shows, at the time of writing, that there are 21 hours to go until the end of this countdown. We don’t know what will happen tomorrow, but taking into account that we already know the release dates of both Part 1 and Part 2 of Stranger Things season 4, it could be a trailer.

After all, the announcement of the fourth and final season of this series has now arrived two years ago and since then, aside from a series of mini trailers released on Netflix’s official channels and the announcement of release dates, little else has been revealed.

In case you didn’t know, we remind you that Volume 1 of the fourth season will be released on May 27th, while Volume 2 will arrive on July 1st. We are therefore running out, missing just over a month from the arrival of the first block of episodes.

This series tells the story of a group of friends who suddenly and mysteriously lose a unit. Little Will Byers, in fact, has disappeared. At the same time, however, a little girl named Eleven appears with mysterious magical powers. We do not say anything else to not spoil you anything, in case you decide to recover it and we strongly advise you to do so.

Furthermore, the series is set in the 1980s and this contributed in large part to its success. This, coupled with some stylistic and narrative choices, unleashed a lot of nostalgia in the public for that particular historical era.

A very specific choice that is well married, however, with a well packaged and very enjoyable product: the success of this series, therefore, has been sensational and many fans have been waiting, as mentioned, for two years now for the fourth season.