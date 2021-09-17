The actor Noah schnapp, who gives life to Will byers in Stranger things, has confirmed that the filming of the fourth season of the Netflix series has come to an end and that a new teaser it would be being prepared to the delight of the fans.

“We just finished (filming) last week… yes, we are done. Now they are putting together a new teaser ”, said the young actor in an interview for the news account Stranger things spoilers.

The news has surprised the most followers of the adventures of Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Will and Lucas in the town of Hawkins. This is because at the moment there is no official statement from Netflix, which has once again been in charge of creating mystery through the only two advances that it has presented to date. However, some photos from the set have leaked online and have given new ideas about what is to come.

Recordings of the series had been delayed in 2020 due to restrictions imposed by the pandemic. For this reason, it was not until this year that the production team was able to finish shooting what was pending.

Fans from all over the world are eager to see the new episodes of the series, because since July 2019, the closure of the third season left several unknowns for all its viewers. However, the wait will continue until 2022, as announced by Netflix last month. There the latest trailer for the series was presented, and it was announced that the fourth part of the story would be released next year.

What is known about Stranger things 4 so far?

Last July, Stranger Things celebrated its fifth anniversary since its premiere in 2016, an occasion that served to review everything that was known about its fourth season up to that moment. In addition, several fans recalled the impact it had on its launch due to its eighties and nineties ‘airs’, offering various references to film classics of those times.

Among the most striking of what is known about the plot are the following points:

Hopper’s return: The closing of the third installment left us with the goodbye of Jim Hopper, but it also showed us — through a post-credit scene — that the beloved police officer was still alive. However, it has been David Habour himself who has declared that his character will return with a great secret.

Eleven’s past: During the first days of May 2021, Stranger Things released a preview and to say that it was mysterious would be to detract from the countless questions that arose from the clip. However, something that was made clear to the viewers is that we will have an explanation of Eleven’s past, based on the flashbacks presented from Hawkins’ laboratory, where the young woman was raised as well as other children who were used as subjects. test.

New actors in Stranger things 4: As detailed by various specialized portals, the fourth season of Stranger things would have as new additions: Jamie Campbell Bower (Sweeney Todd), Eduardo Franco (Booksmart), Joseph Quinn (Catherine the Great), Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street) , Tom Wlashicha (Game of Thrones), Sherman Augustus (Virus), Mason Dye (Teen Wolf), Nikola Djuricko (World War Z), Tyner Rushing (Lovecraft Country), Joel Stoffer (Agents of SHIELD), Amybeth McNulty (Anne With an E), Miles Truitt (Queen Sugar), Regina Ting Chen (Queen of the South) and Grace Van Dien (Charlie says).