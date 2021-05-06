The third season of Stranger Things was the most exciting passage for many fans of the Netflix original show. Not only did the children grow up, but the threat level increased and the drama grew darker.

Almost two years after its last premiere, the streaming has not yet given a date for an official launch, but it is the writers of the series who have caught the attention of the fans again.

Through his Twitter account, @strangerthingswriters, a mysterious video was published that reminds us that the Hawkins National Laboratory, a place that appears largely in the first season of the show, is still active.

“Due to technical difficulties, the laboratory will be closed until further notice,” says the description of the video. “We will be back in service tomorrow at 9 am ET,” it reads.

The clip gives us a bottom-up view of seven television screens. A strange opera song plays throughout the nearly two-minute video and occasionally photos are shown in the still images.

After the launch of this mysterious video, on social networks, fans have begun to debate the above. While some affirm that what is disseminated is related to Hopper, who is still alive, although his whereabouts are unknown, others indicate that it could be another child with similar abilities to Eleven.

What can we expect from the fourth season?

In the last chapter of the third season we saw how all the Byers family, accompanied by Eleven, move out of Hawkins. Thus, new characters will appear to keep them company, without neglecting the history of the other boys.

Another story that we will see will be the possible escape of Hopper from the Russian penitentiary and how he survived the outbreak. In addition, everything about the appearance of a new demogorgon will be known.