Stranger things 4 does not have a release date yet, but news about the story or some characters has been revealed. One of these reports relates to David harbor and his return to the famous Netflix series.

The actor, who plays the sheriff hopper, gave an interview to the Collider portal to promote the Black Widow feature film and took the moment to talk about the fourth season of Stranger things.

Although he made it clear that he did not have permission to provide details about the production, he was able to comment on the return of his character .

“He has this kind of rebirth of what he had become, and we had always had this sort of near-resurrection planned for him like when Gandalf dies, then rises again. I am very interested in this revival for him. We have been able to explore all these threads in his life that have been dropped until now. And there are some surprises that you don’t know anything about, but that will start to come out and be very big as the series progresses, ”said the actor.

Harbor also revealed how the story of Stranger Things has evolved and improved with each installment: “Season 4 is my favorite. Love it. The scripts have gotten better and better. The first season is so focused and it’s so good and it’s so intimate. And these guys take it in different directions, but it continues to be of this very specific and particular genre and what they are doing in each season is extraordinary. And now we get over it again. It is a huge and very beautiful season, I really want to see it “, concluded the interpreter.